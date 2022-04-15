RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the lowest is $54.49 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $221.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 386,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

