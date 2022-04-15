Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $374,695.91 and $42.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.