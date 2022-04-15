Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $98.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 370,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,688. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

