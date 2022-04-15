Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
