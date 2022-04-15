SAFE DEAL Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $42,187.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.76 or 0.07556987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.77 or 0.99734323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042031 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,905,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,452 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

