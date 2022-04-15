SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $8,545.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

