Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.38

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 1016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

Get Safehold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $194,250,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.