SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €138.29 ($150.31).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.31 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting €97.16 ($105.61). 3,774,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of €101.91 and a 200 day moving average of €114.51. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($141.02).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

