Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. 3,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

