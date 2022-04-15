Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. 3,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.