Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $81.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

