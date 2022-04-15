Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,094,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $43.25 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

