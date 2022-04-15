Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $43.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.