Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $992.96

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 992.96 ($12.94) and traded as low as GBX 933 ($12.16). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.52), with a volume of 2,042,427 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 992.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,226.02.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.52) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($125,228.04).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

