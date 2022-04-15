Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for the second quarter have been decreasing over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides it with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain. The company’s prospects in the hydroponic products appear bright in the long term. It is likely to gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. It is witnessing strong sales in the unit. Moreover, the company is gaining from the new line of organic plant food products. However, the oversupply of cannabis is likely to exert pressure on growth in the Hawthorne segment. High debt and increased commodity costs are other concerns. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.44.

SMG opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

