SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.