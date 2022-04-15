Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 44.5% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Secom stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.21. Secom has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

