SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 in the last three months. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.