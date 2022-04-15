SelfKey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.49 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $42.28 million and $9.49 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

