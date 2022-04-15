Semux Achieves Market Cap of $10,180.05 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Semux has a total market cap of $10,180.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00204044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007986 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005387 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002417 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

