Sentivate Price Tops $0.0058 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $20.97 million and $86,687.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

