Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Million

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Shard has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $4,223.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

