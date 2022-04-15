Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHRG opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Sharing Services Global has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About Sharing Services Global
