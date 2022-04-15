Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

