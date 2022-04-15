Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

