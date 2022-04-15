Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $402.52. 3,734,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,369. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.