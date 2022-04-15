Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 146,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

