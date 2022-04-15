Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.18. The stock had a trading volume of 797,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,354. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

