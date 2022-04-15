Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,054 shares of company stock worth $32,002,374. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $165.49. 4,348,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

