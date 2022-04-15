Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

