Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

MAA stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.51 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

