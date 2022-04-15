Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

NYSE AN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. 585,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

