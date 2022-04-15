Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.24. 1,865,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $216.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

