Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $33,766,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $34,327,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,709. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.