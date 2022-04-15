Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 7,050,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

