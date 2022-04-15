Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $38,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. 256,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,965. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

