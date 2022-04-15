Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newmont by 53.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. 5,672,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,859. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

