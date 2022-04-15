Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Cadiz news, Director Winston H. Hickox bought 44,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $94,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,007.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 161,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,760. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

