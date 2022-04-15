Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. 228,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.90. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

