Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.67. 345,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

