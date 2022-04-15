Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

