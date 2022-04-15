Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

