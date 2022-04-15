Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.09. 268,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,338. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

