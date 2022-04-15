Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

