Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

