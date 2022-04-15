SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $102,691.41

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $102,691.41 and $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

