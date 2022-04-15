SHIELD (XSH) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $103,631.02 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.07499412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00275249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00834406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00587707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00360634 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

