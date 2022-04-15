Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAEYY stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

