Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Decreases By 66.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRWF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $9.21 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

