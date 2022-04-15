Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Increases By 186.7%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of APSG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 227,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

