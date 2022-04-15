Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Declines By 57.6%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 1,566,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,659.5 days.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

